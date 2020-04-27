Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Drive-thru testing conducted at senior living facility

COVID-19

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

A Care Facility in Grand Forks has set up a drive-thru mass testing site after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Valley senior Living in Grand Forks is testing about 900 employees today. This is in effort with the North Dakota Department of Health to find asymptomatic carriers.

The testing started this morning, while residents will be tested tomorrow in their rooms.

“It would not surprise us if we found a few cases of course fingers crossed we don’t find any cases with the community right now in Grand Forks knowing that there is Asymptomatic transmission on,” added Infection Preventionist Kayla Porter.

The test results are expected to take up to 48 hours. Valley Senior Living operates three other facilities in Grand Forks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"

Dunn County Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn County Fatal Crash"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Autism Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism Walk"

Fargo Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Testing"

Doosan Shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Shut down"

Minot Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fatal Shooting"

Numbers Update Saturday 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update Saturday 4-25"

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge