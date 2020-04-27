Drive-thru testing conducted at senior living facility

A Care Facility in Grand Forks has set up a drive-thru mass testing site after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Valley senior Living in Grand Forks is testing about 900 employees today. This is in effort with the North Dakota Department of Health to find asymptomatic carriers.

The testing started this morning, while residents will be tested tomorrow in their rooms.

“It would not surprise us if we found a few cases of course fingers crossed we don’t find any cases with the community right now in Grand Forks knowing that there is Asymptomatic transmission on,” added Infection Preventionist Kayla Porter.

The test results are expected to take up to 48 hours. Valley Senior Living operates three other facilities in Grand Forks.