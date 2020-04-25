Coronavirus
Drive-thru testing conducted in Fargo Saturday

Hundreds came through the Fargodome parking lot to get tested for COVID-19 today.

Eight stations were spread out across the west parking lot for cars to move through.

The National Guard and the state Department of Health started by testing those who have come into close contact with a positive patient. They then moved on to essential workers and those with symptoms, before opening it up to anyone.

The tests will be shipped off to the state lab in Bismarck, where health experts hope to have them completed within 72 hours.

“People are just driving in and getting tested randomly, and you kind of wonder sometimes, ‘Hmm, do I have it or don’t I?’ Well, this will be a good way to figure that out,” added Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

The Department of Health hoped to get at least a thousand tests done throughout the day today.

Stick with KX News for results in the coming days.

