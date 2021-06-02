Eating disorders on the rise throughout pandemic

Active cases of the coronavirus have gone down in the state since April, but effects of the pandemic, such as eating disorders, are still being felt — especially among teens and young adults.

Dr. Kelly Fisher, a dietitian from Sanford, said the stress of the pandemic may have caused some to binge eat, and others to cut back too much on calories.

She says the shutdown added more stress to those already struggling with their self-image.

These eating disorders can cause heart problems, muscle loss and malnutrition.

“It’s not really the food that’s the issue. It’s what’s caused the restriction, or the overeating, or the use of food, or not eating in ways to cope, so counseling is definitely necessary,” said Fisher.

She said the first step in recovery is to acknowledge the disorder and to talk through it with friends and family.