Economic effect of canceled, postponed Mandan events

Summer events in Mandan bring people to not only the community, but to local businesses.

The community of Mandan surrounds their summer plans around events like the Fourth of July parade, buggies and blues and the rodeo.

But due to COVID-19 the cancellation or postponement could have an economic impact.

“Events like this have the capacity to bring in spectators from across the country. And when those people are coming to town they’re spending money in our communities for lodging and for food and for entertainment, for gift items. And so that has a direct impact on our local economy and that’s hard when you give that up,” shared Dot Frank, the executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

Copper Dog Cafe along Main Street is one of the many businesses that see an uptick in sales just from those few days.

“It’s just like events help, right? You know, we get twice as much business during the event and the Fourth of July will bring in you know more than double than what we normally do on a typical weekend,” shared Copper Dog Cafe owner, Mike Kennedy.

Having to switch over to curbside or pick up during the pandemic, the waffle and coffee shop has seen its fair share of financial difficulties.

Events like art in the park would be an opportunity to make up for those losses.

“It’s spreading the word. It’s the grassroots of marketing type style that we can’t really replace that. We can put ourselves in front of people, we can pay to do advertising but this organic type marketing is invaluable to small businesses especially like us,” shared Kennedy.

It’s the revenue from summer events that help Mandan businesses financially in the off season.

“You know, we are committed to supporting local businesses and we will work diligently throughout this summer and fall and winter to make up for any kind of missed opportunities we might experience because of COVID cancellations to ensure that we’re bringing people to town and we’re encouraging them to spend their money right here in the Bismarck Mandan community,” explained Frank.

The only event that has been canceled for sure is the Fourth of July parade.

Frank also says as the guidelines change, so will future planning for events.