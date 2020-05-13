Emergency Commission approves over $500 million in COVID-19 funding

For those crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial help is on the way after hundreds of millions in federal funding was given the green light at the State Capitol Tuesday.

“Today is the largest and biggest emergency from a fiscal standpoint that the state has ever faced,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who is Chair of the Committee.

Calling it an imminent threat to the safety of North Dakotans, Gov. Burgum and the five other members of the North Dakota Emergency Commission placed their stamp of approval in a unanimous vote Tuesday, authorizing hundreds of millions in Coronavirus Federal Funding.

In a meeting that lasted more than three hours, members voted to approve just over $524 million in emergency aid.

That total represents 42 percent of the more than $1.2 billion awarded to the state in the Federal Cares package.

Funding includes:

$200 million to the Bank of North Dakota for low-interest, small business loans

$110 million to keep the state unemployment fund solvent through the end of July

The Department of health gets over $85 million for lab supplies, PPE, contact tracing and child care emergency operations grants

The Agriculture Department has been awarded nearly $1.4 million to help meat processors impacted by the pandemic among other things

KX News was the only station to speak to the governor after the historic vote and he says the money from Washington is already in the Bank of North Dakota waiting to be distributed.

“We’ll be essentially issuing those directly from the Bank of North Dakota to these entities to help pay for all things related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have to be things that weren’t in the state budget before March 1 and they have to be expenditures that have occurred between March 1 and Dec. 30,” said Burgum.

The six-member commission is made up of all Republicans right now and that’s not necessarily by choice, and even though they did speed this historic money through relatively quickly, Democrats on the other side of the aisle say the next time something like this is needed, they’d like much more input from other legislators and citizens.

One of those Democrats is House Minority Leader Josh Boschee. He’ll be part Friday’s Budget Section meeting that will issue the final approval of the funds.

“We are certainly fortunate that the Governor consulted legislative leaders as part of this process, but there were certainly communities and districts that weren’t represented in those conversations, and so our hope is as we gear up going into the June meeting that there will be more input from legislators from around the state so that every community and every North Dakotan has the ability to have a say,” said Boschee.

The commission says any federal funds not used by Dec. 30 will be returned to Washington.

