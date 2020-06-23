Europe may issue travel ban for Americans as it reopens borders

Live Now
by: KRON4

FILE – In this June 18, 2019 file photo, an Airbus A330 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, north east of Paris. France’s government has announced 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in aid for the virus-battered aerospace industry, including plane maker Airbus and national airline Air France. (AP Photo/ Francois Mori, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Countries in the European Union are prepared to bar American travelers from entering their borders, citing the country’s failure to control the coronavirus, The New York Times reports.

The EU plans to reopen its borders on July 1, the first time since being shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Americans would join the list alongside visitors from Russia and Brazil, who are also be banned, according to two drafts of a list defining which travelers would be allowed and which would be banned, per the Times.

At last check, the US has recorded more than 2.3 million cases and more than 120,000 deaths, which is more than any other country in the world.

Countries identified as “safe” on the draft list were selected based on data including new infections per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to the Times report.

In early March, the Trump administration barred European travelers from entering the US, citing outbreaks of the virus in northern Italy, Germany, and in others in the bloc.

The finalized list will be presented next week, according to the Times, and the EU’s member states will not be required to adopt it. 

