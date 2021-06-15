Eye issues increasing for children during pandemic

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

A new study shows that eye issues are increasing among children that are spending more time in front of screens. According to the Journal of American Medical Association Ophthalmology, rates of nearsightedness for children six to 13 are three times higher during the pandemic.

A local optometrist, Dr. Darin Johnson, said taking frequent breaks can help with blurred vision.

“Limiting screen time which obviously is not easy but also taking breaks from that,” Johnson said. “The 20 rule which is every 20 minutes you look 20 feet away for 20 seconds and that helps reduce some of that eye strain.”

Johnson said having annual eye checkups can help catch any vision problems children may start having.