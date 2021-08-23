First District Health Unit offers third dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised population

The Department of Health reports a 67% increase in Delta variant COVID cases in the last week.



As the number of overall active COVID cases in the state stays well over a thousand, First District Health Unit now offers an additional dose of the vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.

That population includes those who have had an organ transplant, people receiving cancer treatments or those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.



The third vaccine dose can be given as soon as 28 days after the initial vaccine series has been completed.

“They’re at a higher risk than the general population just because of their medical conditions…so to prevent them from getting COVID or hospitalized or possibly dying from it, we do recommend that they get that additional dose,” Roxanne Vendsel, director of nursing at FDHU said.

Right now, there are 1,508 active covid positives in the state.

The booster dose is currently authorized for people who have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress

the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or WiskottAldrich syndrome)

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune system.