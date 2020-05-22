Flags to fly at half-staff until Sunday to honor COVID-19 victims

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You may see American flags and North Dakota flags flying at half-staff this weekend.

That’s because Governor Doug Burgum has told state agencies to do so to pay respects to to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

In a statement, Governor Burgum said, “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to every North Dakota family and community grieving the loss of a loved one to this global pandemic.”

As of Friday, 52 North Dakotans have died “while infected with COVID-19,” according to the state. Of that number, 38 people died from the disease, six died of causes other than COVID-19, and seven results are still pending.

More than 93,000 people have died nationwide.

The state encourages North Dakota residents with flags outside their homes or businesses to follow the directive and fly them at half-staff through sunset on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students"

Hacking Seminar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hacking Seminar"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge