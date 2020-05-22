Flags to fly at half-staff until Sunday to honor COVID-19 victims

You may see American flags and North Dakota flags flying at half-staff this weekend.

That’s because Governor Doug Burgum has told state agencies to do so to pay respects to to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

In a statement, Governor Burgum said, “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to every North Dakota family and community grieving the loss of a loved one to this global pandemic.”

As of Friday, 52 North Dakotans have died “while infected with COVID-19,” according to the state. Of that number, 38 people died from the disease, six died of causes other than COVID-19, and seven results are still pending.

More than 93,000 people have died nationwide.

The state encourages North Dakota residents with flags outside their homes or businesses to follow the directive and fly them at half-staff through sunset on Sunday.