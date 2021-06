Foreigner is giving away a limited number of free tickets to their concert for those who get their first COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, fans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine can get a ticket by visiting one of the three Walmarts in Bismarck and Mandan on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. This offer is available to the first 120 people.

Foreigner’s concert is at the Bismarck Event Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.