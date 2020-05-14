Fort Abraham Lincoln prepares to open

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is one of many places making changes in order to keep everyone safe.

Since May 1, staff, have been working to reopen back up to the public.

They have since reopened their campgrounds but have had to close certain parts, like the playground.

As they continue to open, they find themselves canceling events and even limiting the number of people inside their facilities.

For example, the guided tours that usually have 25 people will now be cut down into smaller groups of five.

“It’s weird for us, it’s hard to do. But luckily we have a lot of creative minds to come up with alternatives. You know, like our special events, our campfire programs at the amphitheater we’ve had to cancel them or adjust them in a way we don’t have those crowds coming together,” shared Dan Schelske, the park manager for Fort Abraham Lincoln.

Even with the state park slowly opening back up people are using this time to get out of the house and enjoy what the park has to offer.

Park staff says they’ve seen an uptake in guests using the park for everyday use.

“We have seen a 20 or 21 percent increase in the amount of users coming into the park and they’ve been really good at keeping their social distances too. They come out here watching birds, go fishing, hiking and biking and having a good time,” shared Schelske.

The park will have one designated staff at each of their facilities that will have the role of sanitizing.

Schelske says they expect to be fully up and running by May 21.