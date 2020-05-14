Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Fort Abraham Lincoln prepares to open

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is one of many places making changes in order to keep everyone safe.

Since May 1, staff, have been working to reopen back up to the public.

They have since reopened their campgrounds but have had to close certain parts, like the playground.

As they continue to open, they find themselves canceling events and even limiting the number of people inside their facilities.

For example, the guided tours that usually have 25 people will now be cut down into smaller groups of five.

“It’s weird for us, it’s hard to do. But luckily we have a lot of creative minds to come up with alternatives. You know, like our special events, our campfire programs at the amphitheater we’ve had to cancel them or adjust them in a way we don’t have those crowds coming together,” shared Dan Schelske, the park manager for Fort Abraham Lincoln.

Even with the state park slowly opening back up people are using this time to get out of the house and enjoy what the park has to offer.

Park staff says they’ve seen an uptake in guests using the park for everyday use.

“We have seen a 20 or 21 percent increase in the amount of users coming into the park and they’ve been really good at keeping their social distances too. They come out here watching birds, go fishing, hiking and biking and having a good time,” shared Schelske.

The park will have one designated staff at each of their facilities that will have the role of sanitizing.

Schelske says they expect to be fully up and running by May 21.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"

Wearing Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing Masks"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Coal Creek Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek Closure"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge