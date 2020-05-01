Free COVID-19 testing event for specific groups set for Saturday in Bismarck

People over age 12 experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and some retail workers will have the opportunity to be tested for the coronavirus in Bismarck this weekend.

According to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, a mass testing event is happening Saturday, May 2nd, at the Bismarck Event Center.

In a news release, the health organization says the following:

The testing event focus will be separated into two categories:

• Retailers providing essential services will be tested from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Symptomatic individuals over the age of 12 will be tested from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until

testing supplies have been exhausted.

If you plan to attend the testing event, you’re asked to enter Bismarck Event Center Parking Lot D, which is next to Seventh Street. Testing will occur inside the event center.

People who are not participating are asked to avoid the area around the Bismarck Event Center if possible.

Health officials say positive test results should be received within about 72 hours. Negative results may take longer.