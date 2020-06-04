Free COVID-19 training for teachers

Live Now
The North Dakota Safety Council, along with EAPC Architects Engineers, is providing free training for educators.

The safety council’s role is geared toward teachers and principals. They will cover CVOID-19 as a virus and break down what it is and what it is not.

Another topic being featured is future plans for schools in the case there’s a pandemic again, normal routines, how to manage risk and how to interact with one another.

“Tallest obstacles in the school environment is going to be choir. Because when you sing you’re expelling the molecules a lot farther than when you talk. And they’re shoulder to shoulder,” shared Don Moseman, the NDSC master instructor.

EAPC Architects and Engineers will be concentrating on the physical aspect of schools, the layout of classrooms and the directional flow of highly populated areas like the cafeteria and locker rooms.

They will also be speaking about maintenance and building upkeep including disinfecting.

“But what’s helpful about these webinars is we actually have a virtual reality team that puts together renderings and will show teachers and supervisors what the school will actually look like in this world,” shared Jim Tyler from EAPC Architects Engineers.

Each webinar over the summer will include a live Q and A with experts from different areas like health, medical and industrial cleaning.

