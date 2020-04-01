Gov. Burgum activates Workforce Coordination Center, looking for workers & volunteers

Governor Doug Burgum announced in his daily press briefing on Tuesday the activation of a Workforce Coordination Center to serve emergency workforce needs in support of health care providers, industries and agencies that have all been hit hard because of the Coronavirus.



A handful of groups – including Job Service, the Department of Health, the National Guard and more – are working together to not only bring on additional hospital space – but to get the right people to make it happen, if the time comes that it’s needed.

“If you’re willing to help, and you’ve got experience in healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety, if you’ve been a first responder, if you’re qualified as an EMT but you’re not currently working in any kind of role with the rural ambulance system or in our metro areas, we need volunteers to help emergency shelters, congregate living facilities and centers, childcare, food and agriculture, communications, energy, water and waste management, critical manufacturing, a whole range,” said Burgum.



“Some of these jobs will be paid, some are just volunteer jobs, or if you’re someone who says ‘hey I want to help out, I want to help my neighbors.”



If you’re interested, call 701-328-0400 or CLICK HERE for the Job Service website.