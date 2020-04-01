Gov. Burgum activates Workforce Coordination Center, looking for workers & volunteers

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum announced in his daily press briefing on Tuesday the activation of a Workforce Coordination Center to serve emergency workforce needs in support of health care providers, industries and agencies that have all been hit hard because of the Coronavirus.

A handful of groups – including Job Service, the Department of Health, the National Guard and more – are working together to not only bring on additional hospital space – but to get the right people to make it happen, if the time comes that it’s needed.

“If you’re willing to help, and you’ve got experience in healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety, if you’ve been a first responder, if you’re qualified as an EMT but you’re not currently working in any kind of role with the rural ambulance system or in our metro areas, we need volunteers to help emergency shelters, congregate living facilities and centers, childcare, food and agriculture, communications, energy, water and waste management, critical manufacturing, a whole range,” said Burgum.

“Some of these jobs will be paid, some are just volunteer jobs, or if you’re someone who says ‘hey I want to help out, I want to help my neighbors.”

If you’re interested, call 701-328-0400 or CLICK HERE for the Job Service website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Weddings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge