Governor announces ‘drive-in’ pilot testing project in Amidon and Gladstone

Governor Doug Burgum in his daily press conference on April 3 said he’s doing a pilot project this weekend to add to the knowledge base across the country.

There will be ‘drive-in’ testing at two rural locations. Burgum says they are trying to get baseline testing in that area.

One place is in Amidon which is in Slope County. You must be a Slope County resident to be tested. You will receive a mouth swab and not get out of the car. Testing runs from 10 am-2 pm mountain time.

The other testing area will be in Gladstone, which is in Stark County. You must be a resident of the Gladstone fire district to get tested. The testing takes place from 1 pm to 4 pm mountain time. The testing will take place at the fire station.

Governor Burgum says there will be National Guard members on site helping assist and direct traffic. There will be about 10 members at each site.

Once tested results will come in within 24-48 hours, and the individuals tested will get a call from with more information.

For information you can call SW District Health Unit at 701-290-6110

