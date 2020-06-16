Governor Burgum honors long-term care workers with their own day

As long-term care facilities continue to work toward reopening, Gov. Doug Burgum declared June 23 as Silver Linings Day.

Staff across the 218 assisted living, basic care and nursing homes here in the state will be recognized for their hard work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

With almost 10,000 residents living in long-term care, staff has worked tirelessly to make sure they provide a safe, healthy environment.

Now working toward the goal of reuniting residents with their loved ones, staff say it’s not hard to find those silver linings.

“We’re looking for the good that has happened in the pandemic and one of the really good outstanding things that have occurred is staff have really stepped up to the plates. Staff have really become that extra, that extra heart. That extra set of hands. That extra connection with families and residents,” shared Shelly Peterson, the North Dakota long term care association president.

Peterson says staff has been working overtime to make progress in the three-phase re-opening plan.