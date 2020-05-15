Live Now
Governor outlines large group gathering guidelines and the five risk status levels for COVID-19

COVID-19

Governor Doug Burgum generally addressed large group gatherings at his May 15th, press conference. Burgum says it’s a personal choice to let people choose to go to group gatherings if they want and are healthy. The state is currently at a Phase I moderate risk for COVID-19 exposure. That means gatherings can be up to 50% of occupancy or up to 250 people.

Burgum encourages venues to follow guidelines like touchless tickets and lower transmissable moments in large groups.

The governor says the updated guidelines will be posted online Friday evening at NDResponse.gov.

The current protocols for large group gatherings under the ND Smart Restart are posted online at the NDResponse.gov website here.

The governor has unveiled a graphical guide to the COVID-19 risk status in the state. Similar in look to the fire danger meter, this “virus meter” identifies the five risk levels under which the state can operate. The governor says the risk status will be updated weekly.

Again, right now, the state is at the moderate risk level.

