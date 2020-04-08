Governor signs, amends four previous executive orders

On Tuesday, April 7, the governor signed or amended four of his previous executive orders which includes giving school districts the same flexibility to hold mail ballot-only elections for school board elections and the June 2020 election.

He is also suspending the requirement that a school district conducts a written performance review for every teacher, principal and assistant/associate Superintendent employed for more than three years.

He says this provides flexibility for evaluations and will help allow teachers and administrators to continue focusing on providing distance learning.

He also made the decision to allow winter-grade fuel to be sold until May 20, instead of the traditional April 1 cutoff date.

And, he suspended the pesticide applicator certification for the use of non-restricted disinfectants during this public health emergency.