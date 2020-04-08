Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Governor signs, amends four previous executive orders

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday, April 7, the governor signed or amended four of his previous executive orders which includes giving school districts the same flexibility to hold mail ballot-only elections for school board elections and the June 2020 election.

He is also suspending the requirement that a school district conducts a written performance review for every teacher, principal and assistant/associate Superintendent employed for more than three years.

He says this provides flexibility for evaluations and will help allow teachers and administrators to continue focusing on providing distance learning.

He also made the decision to allow winter-grade fuel to be sold until May 20, instead of the traditional April 1 cutoff date.

And, he suspended the pesticide applicator certification for the use of non-restricted disinfectants during this public health emergency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Public Transit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Transit"

Blessing Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge