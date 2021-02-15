Coronavirus
Great Plains Food Bank has record-breaking year — but not in a good way

The Great Plains Food Bank says it was a record breaking year, but not in a good way.

The food bank reports it served a record-breaking 145,000 people in 2020 — almost a 42 percent increase from 2019.

They also served 5 million more meals for the year than they did in 2019.

Melissa Sobolik, the president, says they began seeing a higher need once the pandemic hit the state.

“A lot of the people that are now in line for a food box, use to be people that would volunteer or gave financially to a food pantry or to the food bank and now they need assistance. Because their hours have been cut or they’ve lost their job,” explained Sobolik.

Sobolik also says as the need for meals increased, the donations dropped drastically — so much so they’ve had to begin purchasing food.

