Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Greater North Dakota Chamber asks congress for liability protection for business

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s no secret, businesses across the state have felt the impacts of the coronavirus. 

The Greater North Dakota Chamber is now asking for congress to approve liability protections for businesses not only in our state but across the country.

This move will protect businesses from being responsible in the case of a coronavirus outbreak as long as the business keeps a safe environment.

“So what we’re asking for employers, if they’re doing those things, they’re following those guidelines issued by the governor or issued by the CDC. If they’re providing those services or those safe operating conditions that they’re protected from lawsuits from maybe an employee who would happen to get sick on the job,” shared Matt Gardner, GNDC’s Director of Government Affairs.

Other chambers from states like California, Florida, Iowa and Kansas have also made the request for businesses in their states to be protected. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge