Greater North Dakota Chamber asks congress for liability protection for business

It’s no secret, businesses across the state have felt the impacts of the coronavirus.

The Greater North Dakota Chamber is now asking for congress to approve liability protections for businesses not only in our state but across the country.

This move will protect businesses from being responsible in the case of a coronavirus outbreak as long as the business keeps a safe environment.

“So what we’re asking for employers, if they’re doing those things, they’re following those guidelines issued by the governor or issued by the CDC. If they’re providing those services or those safe operating conditions that they’re protected from lawsuits from maybe an employee who would happen to get sick on the job,” shared Matt Gardner, GNDC’s Director of Government Affairs.

Other chambers from states like California, Florida, Iowa and Kansas have also made the request for businesses in their states to be protected.