Hair salons make some changes to keep everyone safe

As many hairstylist made their way back to work– there were some big changes that had to happen first.

Escape on Third was one of many salons to re-open their doors Friday, but changes were implemented to ensure both clients and employees were safe.

Chairs had to be at least 6 feet apart and dividers were put up between each station.

Also, magazines, seats and refreshments were removed from the front entry way to prevent any possible spread.

“We have you stay in your car and then we’ll call or text you when we’re ready for you. So that’s after the last guest has left, we went though all the protocols of sanitizing and then you come in and we meet you at the front desk and we meet you with hand sanitizer and we make sure that you have a mask on. And if you don’t we provide one for you,” shares Kristal Schaff, a stylist at Escape on Third.

Schaff says all of her clients so far have come in wearing a mask.

If a customer refuses to wear one, stylists may refuse to offer their services.