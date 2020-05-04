Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Hair salons make some changes to keep everyone safe

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As many hairstylist made their way back to work– there were some big changes that had to happen first.

Escape on Third was one of many salons to re-open their doors Friday, but changes were implemented to ensure both clients and employees were safe.

Chairs had to be at least 6 feet apart and dividers were put up between each station.

Also, magazines, seats and refreshments were removed from the front entry way to prevent any possible spread.

“We have you stay in your car and then we’ll call or text you when we’re ready for you. So that’s after the last guest has left, we went though all the protocols of sanitizing and then you come in and we meet you at the front desk and we meet you with hand sanitizer and we make sure that you have a mask on. And if you don’t we provide one for you,” shares Kristal Schaff, a stylist at Escape on Third.

Schaff says all of her clients so far have come in wearing a mask.

If a customer refuses to wear one, stylists may refuse to offer their services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"

Case Numbers Update for May 2nd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update for May 2nd"

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"

No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County"

Ternes Wedding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ternes Wedding"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Bismarck New Coach Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck New Coach Interview"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Prices"

Workforce Coordination Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordination Center"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge