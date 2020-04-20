Hair Stylists Feeling the Effects of COVID-19

Hair stylists are feeling the effects of COVID-19 just like everyone else.

We spoke with two stylists about what they have been doing to keep busy, and keep earning money during this pandemic.

On march 27th Governor Doug Burgum ordered all personal service businesses closed this includes hair salons, nail shops, barber shops and tattoo shops.

Leaving many people without a main source of income.

“We’re not like allowed to go to people’s house and cut their hair or do any of that stuff. There’s a thousand dollar fine and you can lose your license possibly if you were to do that. So i haven’t been doing any haircuts or anything on the side,” shares Miranda Kuntz, a hairstylist in Mandan.

Hair salons have two different types of employees, a commission stylist is considered an employee of the salon, so they are able to qualify for unemployment benefits right away.

Then there are booth renters, these are stylists who rent space from the salon and are considered self employed.

Both Kuntz and Kristal Schaaf are booth renters.

“It’s just still kinda confusing because it’s like I don’t know what to apply for, what not to apply for, what i should apply for. And i don’t want a loan that I would have to pay back,” explains Kuntz.

“There’s a group of us that are kinda of a special group of sole proprietors. so we didn’t have employees, but we’re self employed. Thankfully the government has opened up where we can qualify for unemployment,” shares Schaff.

Since the closing off her salon, Schaff has dedicated her free time to helping out out at a local horse stable where she keeps her own horse.

“I worked here Monday and Wednesday mornings before this and ever since this I’ve been coming here everyday. and it’s been awesome. like i love being with the horses. They’re so therapeutic, which helps mentally. Get a lot of exercise in,” shares Schaff.

Meanwhile Kuntz has been spending this time preparing herself for when she will be able to get back to what she loves most, HAIR!

“I did just move to a new place in November, so I’ve been getting a lot of painting done and remodeling in my house. And watching lots of hair tutorials on you know YouTube, Facebook and Instagram because we gotta you know keep our education up and get back to the salon when it’s time,” shares Kuntz.

Luckily Schaff is making a living at the horse stable, and by selling retail.

As for Kuntz, she is still waiting to see if she qualifies for unemployment benefits.