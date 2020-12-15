Have masks played a part in declining COVID-19 cases in the state?

It’s been a month now since the State Health Department issued a mask mandate for our state and now we are seeing daily COVID case numbers start to decline.

Health experts predicted that it would take about four weeks to see if the mask mandate would work. So we asked the experts, is it because of the mask mandate?

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit says the mask mandate and other efforts to slow the spread have contributed to the decrease in case numbers.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction. However, I just want to encourage people that it’s not the time to let up on mitigation efforts because we are not down to the numbers that we need to be at,” said Clute.

Clute says people should continue to wear masks and not gather in large crowds.