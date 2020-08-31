Health officials say temperature checks may not be effective when screening for COVID-19

Michael Toth, athletic trainer, left, takes Gavin Guers’ temperature before football practice at Blue Mountain High School in Orwigsburg, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

Last week, we told you about a school that is using technology to help protect against coronavirus, but some officials are saying it may not be effective.

Several schools and businesses are now using temperature checks to screen people before they enter a building. Health experts say that using that as a single tool to rule out the virus can be misleading. We spoke to one doctor who says no one screening can tell if someone has COVID-19.

“All screening is flawed because we don’t know. Everybody is different. We don’t know what symptom you’re going to see first and what symptom you’re not going to see first,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem.

The CDC currently lists 11 possible symptoms for coronavirus.

