Handling the COVID-19 crisis at Sanford

With drops in patients at healthcare systems statewide during the COVID-19 crisis healthcare systems are having to make adjustments. KX News speaks to VP of Operations at Sanford Health Fred Fridley to hear what’s being done to really keep operations moving.

Fridley says there’s been a flex in hours for some healthcare workers in anticipation of a surge surrounding COVID-19 cases. Fridley says they’ve been doing cross training for employees to help in the future.

PPE remains a something that needs to be managed according to Fridley, he says they’ve been upscaling on PPE in their COVID unit.

With tele-medicine becoming more popular Fridley says there will be more changes after COVID-19 in the way facilities look at healthcare as a whole.