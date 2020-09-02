Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck sees drop in volunteers as grandparents help with hybrid learning

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is seeing a decline in volunteers.

The founder says one of the latest reasons is due to students returning to school.

The ongoing pandemic has affected the soup cafe in many ways including less donations, less volunteers and being able to remain open throughout the crisis.

Now, with hybrid learning being the way of education, many grandparents are having to use the time to watch their grandkids who are home learning.

Cafe founder Mark Meier says the cafe can’t help those in need if there are no volunteers available.

“I’m the main guy, everybody else who helps out with day to day activities are volunteers. So if we don’t have volunteers we can’t operate. Yesterday we had to close down at 3:30 instead of 5 o’clock because we didn’t have any volunteers,” said Meier.

Since the pandemic began, the soup cafe now closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday instead of 7 p.m.