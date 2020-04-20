Coronavirus
Help Available for Those in Recovery During This Already Difficult Time

FARGO, N.D.– The coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging for recovering addicts to seek treatment.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse says new client numbers are down 50 percent nationwide.

But The Village in Fargo has seen steadier numbers through their First Step Recovery program. Clinical supervisor Tonya Sorenson says she’s been using telehealth more often to make sure she maintains the connection with her clients.

“Even our own clients who are in the program are currently having a struggle. Everybody’s feeling isolated because that’s what’s best right now,” Sorenson shared.

Sorenson says she and others could possibly keep doing online counseling even after The Village reopens.

