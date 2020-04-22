Geocaching: Outdoor fun during uncertain times

Looking for something hidden by a stranger might not sound like a good option during the pandemic. But if you like a good treasure hunt, geocaching is the way to go.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game where you follow a specific set of GPS coordinates in an attempt to find the geocache hidden there. All you need is a GPS-enabled device, like your cell phone, and an app so you can see the coordinates.

“It’s a great way to get out of the house to do something with the family now that the weather is nice,” said Chelsae Wilson.

There are thousands of treasures hidden through North Dakota. Wilson says she has found things like bracelets, toys and trinkets.

