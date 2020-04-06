Holy Week Goes Virtual

The most religious week of the year for Christians kicked off today with palm Sunday but because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, people were not allowed to celebrate how they normally would.

The University of Mary found a work-around, by using technology to allow people to engage from their homes.

Typically on this day any other year the chapel would be filled with almost 600 people.

The university’s ministry will be live streaming during holy week everyday.

There will also be a daily retreat with President Monsignor James Shea.

“The struggles, or the difficulties, or the inconveniences of this time are an opportunity I think for our faith to grow brighter. In Christianity, which is what we celebrate in a very particular way this week, Christianity was made for a suffering race. It was made for suffering people. So in the darker times that’s when it shines more brightly,” shares Monsignor Shea.

The goal of the virtual retreat is to reflect on each day and unite the university’s community that is forced to be apart right now.