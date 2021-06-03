How long will my COVID vaccine last?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governments and businesses across the country are creating incentives to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. But how long do the vaccines last?

It’s been about six months since the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out began. There’s still differing views throughout the United States about the vaccine, which extend into discussions surrounding the possibility of booster shots as well.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health says we might not need to worry about booster shots — or at least not anytime soon.

“Studies looking at our immune system, looking at our immune system and the response to the vaccine, or natural infection, are showing prolonged, the theory of prolonged immunity,” Wilde, Vice-president medical officer for Sanford Health, said. “So, we’re optimistic that, for the foreseeable future, we will not need a re-vaccine or a booster, but of course, that’s always subject to change as well.”

That includes protection against the different variations of the virus as well.

“The more we get vaccinated up front, evidence again, in the last couple weeks, has shown that, regardless of the three vaccines available in the United States, regardless of which one you get, they do a really nice job of preventing infection from any of the COVID variants out there, or SARS-CoV-2 variants out there,” Wilde said.

Wilde encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can reach herd immunity.

“As people maybe have conversations with their primary care clinicians around should I take the vaccine or shouldn’t I,” Wilde said. “And as they have those conversations, we’re able to get those vaccines in the primary care offices. And they’re in our neighborhood so you don’t have to travel across the city or travel to a town to get it.”