How non-essential businesses are surviving one month after the closure

It has been one month since Governor Burgum made the decision to close down businesses to the public, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many businesses have come up with new ideas to stay afloat…but don’t know how much longer they can last.

“So definitely have been some changes,” says Casey Klein, owner of Cookies for You.

When the governor made the decision to close non-essential businesses, like many, owner of Cookies for You, Casey Klein had to think fast on ways to keep money coming in.

“We have been selling the decorating cookie kits, selling the cookie dough, selling things that people can take out and take home,” says Klein.

She says at first, they weren’t seeing a high demand for things they usually sell a lot of, like cookie bouquets or gift baskets, but now people are realizing that you can still have fun and enjoy the same things you did 6 months ago–while protecting yourself.

Klein says, “So we’re seeing more of that, and people sending gifts to friends, family, you know happy birthday I wish I could be with you. We see a lot of those kinds of messages.”

One of Klein’s biggest concerns was being able to keep her staff employed. She took advantage of financial help from the government for small businesses and introduced new ways of serving customers.

“The curbside has been really nice. The downtown DPA got that set up right away so there have been a lot of businesses that have been taking advantage of that,” adds Klein.

Like Charlie’s Main Street Cafe. The owner Tiffany Craig says loyal customers are helping them survive.

“As far as a business we’re going pretty strong. We have an awesome amazing regular who has been supporting us from the get-go,” says Tiffany Craig.

The owner says they have extended their hours and started delivery services as well, but most importantly they just want to be there for customers through such a difficult time.

Craig adds, “We’re just making sure we hit it like 100 percent every single order that comes in.”

Since his first executive order to close businesses in March, Governor Burgum extended that order through April 30th. He said at a press conference that decision was based on the fact that case numbers are continuing to climb in North Dakota.