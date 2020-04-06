Hunting & Fishing at a Distance

Coronavirus
FARGO, N.D.– If you still want to take part in hunting and fishing season, wildlife experts say you can while following social distance guidelines.

Experts from the Game and Fish Department recommend giving yourself about a gun-length or a fishing rod-length between you and a hunting buddy.

They’re saying it’s all a matter of shifting gears while following the guidelines. Biologist Doug Leier believes getting outside will still promote some sort of solitude.

“The outdoors is a stress reliever. Always has been, and always will be. The outdoors is great for people to get away from some of the anxiety and some of the depression,” North Dakota Game and Fish Biologist shared Doug Leier.

In North Dakota, spring turkey season is scheduled to open on April 11th.

