‘I don’t know if I could go through this again’: Rise in COVID cases taking its toll on nurses

As the number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, hospitals are beginning to fill up again, and with that, nurses are back to working non-stop.
On a daily basis, around 20,000 North Dakota nurses are on the frontlines dealing with the virus.
The North Dakota Nurses Association says nurses have voiced fear of going through another resurgence.
President Tessa Johnson says as beds fill up quickly, nurses are being pushed to the edge.
“I don’t know if I could go through this again. You know, we’ve all thought that. And there’s a lot of things circulating on social media about compassion fatigue. There’s nurses again leaving the practice in general because here we are again, a year later that same situation,” said Johnson.
Johnson says the spike last year took a significant toll on the physical, emotional and mental health of nurses.