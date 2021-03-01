ICYMI: Applications for Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant opens March 9

Coronavirus
An additional $20 million in funds are available for hotels, motels, lodges and resorts.

But what will happen if those dollars go unused?

In 2020 the lodging industry, North Dakota lost more than $178 million in visitor spending.

Now $20 million dollars will be available that was not allocated in the last round of Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grants.

Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel says there are talks of possibly using any unused dollars from this round of HERG PLUS for another round of the Economic Resiliency Grants.

“The nice thing about the ERG is was an all-industry grant. And so regardless of, if you work in the hospitality industry or not your business may be eligible for the ERG. But that final decision has not been made yet. But that will be the most likely scenario,” explained Kessel.

This application round will open up next week on Tuesday, March 9.

Those who applied for the first round may still be eligible for additional funds this time.

