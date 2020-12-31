Is your stimulus check taxable? Experts say no

COVID-19

Tax season is right around the corner and for many people, their taxes will look a lot different than in previous years.

As stimulus checks begin to roll out, many people are wondering can they be filed on their federal or state tax returns.

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says they can’t, but if you received unemployment benefits this year, you may be in luck.

“If you received unemployment benefits as well as that bonus payment that was very popular, the 600 dollars per week payment that was going out, that additional amount of money that was going out is also taxable,” said Rauschenberger.

According to the IRS, those who are eligible for Economic Impact Payment but did not receive them will be able to claim them when they file their 2020 taxes next year.

