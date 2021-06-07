Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tests of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine began Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.

Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans.

Their temperature and blood pressure were checked, their noses swabbed and their blood drawn for tests.

Finally, they got a shot of either the vaccine or placebo.

Ochsner is among 98 facilities across the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain where tests are taking place or planned.

Families won’t know for months whether their children actually were vaccinated.