KX News making changes in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Here at KX– we’ve made many adjustments in order to bring you the news you need as safely as possible.

Those adjustments include making our staff work from home and practicing social distancing in our studio.

Aaron Fields shows us what we’ve changed and also what we haven’t in order to keep you up-to-date of the latest news in the region.

Tia Streeter: It’s about 9:05 9:10 almost and normally at this time of day our news room would be almost full. It is actually very quiet.

Tim Olson: Our reporters have been terrific they have had to overcome a lot of hurdles– technical or logistic hurdles to keep delivering the news the best they can.

We like to practice what we preach. As many other news stations are doing– we have our morning conference calls over Zoom to discuss the most important stories happening in our community.

It’s been a lot of trial and error for us–whether that be streaming live from home–or trying to get our staff set up with all their equipment.

Some have loved the new changes some haven’t

Taylor Rizzari: Yeah working from home has had its up and downs.

Aaron Fields: Do I like working from home? NO!

Robert Surh: It’s the same from working at the office but you get to wear more comfortable clothes.

Nikiya Carrero: Not having that in-person interaction that we are used to having on a daily basis.

Luke Gamble: No

Karassa Stinchcomb: My favorite thing from working from home is my 2 new coworkers.

PJ Walker: The hardest thing working from home is the kitchen.

Whether its been good or bad– We’ve come together as a team.

Renee Cooper: KX News is a tight-knit family

Keith Darney: That atmosphere and physically being there with others– that you can’t really video replicate with video conferencing or on a cell phone call.

Amber Wheeler: I’m so proud of the work people have put in– reporters, producers, sales to make this station to continue to run

Malik Wilson: I’m happy to continue to serve the people and bring out great content.

Becky Farr: It’s hard to do but we are lucky to do it together.