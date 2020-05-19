Lack of gas tax revenue impacting road work

Coronavirus
The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting more and more industries, and Burleigh County is feeling the pinch.

County officials say revenue from the gas tax is expected to be around half a million dollars less than what it would be in an average year.

And because of that, some construction related projects have been put on hold.

One of those is the reconstruction of Apple Creek Road from the jail to 52nd street.

That work included milling and paving plus some sub-soil improvements that would allow the work to last longer.

County Engineers say work to possibly stop landslides has also been paused.

“We’ve got a lot of problems with slides down on river road, and we had set aside around $250,000 to do a project down there, at least do the engineering for that, now the board has decided to take a breath on that and take a hold on those,” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

He adds county officials will re-evaluate their financial situation next year and hopefully revive those projects.

