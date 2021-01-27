Lawmakers push to shield ND businesses from virus suits

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota lawmakers are pushing legislation aimed at shielding businesses and health care facilities from lawsuits due to COVID-19 exposure. The measures come despite criticism it may be unconstitutional and could relax protections for workers. Officials representing business and hospital groups spoke in favor of the legislation at a hearing Wednesday, while some attorneys and a union leader opposed it. The head of the state’s largest business organization says companies are unprotected against frivolous lawsuits without the legislation. Attorneys say North Dakota law already protects businesses from such suits.

More Local News