Limited Transportation for the Public

For some people their way of getting around day to day is by using the bus or calling a taxi. Thanks to the Coronavirus, some of these services are becoming very limited.

Some of you may have noticed a decline in the amount of cars you see out on the roads day to day. One thing you may not have noticed, where did all the buses and Taxis go? Capital Area Transit is still running buses around the Bismarck Mandan area but now you have to call in and schedule your ride, and make sure the destination is essential.

“Locations like doctor’s offices, employment, grocery shopping, pharmacies and things of that nature,” Deidre Hughes from Capital Area Transit said.

If you have scheduled your ride and are still worried about the safety of yourself or the driver, officals say that is being taken care of as well. Drivers are being provided with gloves and disinfectant wipes as well as some other measures.

“Everynight all of our buses are deep cleaned with and approved disinfectant to make sure that any germs that were there from the day are completely cleaned. Also between each ride, contact surfaces are being cleaned with a disinfectant on the buses,” Hughes said.

Now, as for those Taxi’s, Taxi 9000 here in Bismarck has currently suspended all operations until further notice so you wont be able to hail a cab anytime soon. Ride share services such as Uber and Lyft are still running as long as a driver is available, but they are restricting the number of passengers that can ride at a time.