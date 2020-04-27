Local financial experts weigh in on retirement planning during pandemic

If you’re planning on retiring soon, financial experts say to be concerned, but not too concerned about planning during the pandemic.

Paul Meyers of Legacy Wealth Management says even though the stock market has been down, he expects it to recover within a year.

He says if you’re close to retiring, and need to take out some relief money, doing so now won’t have a lasting impact.

Other experts say even though the pandemic is nothing like they’ve seen before, it should only affect short-term planning.

“It’s not the end of the world. Things are probably going to be different, but it’s not going to be the end of the world with the market,” added Josh Bach, an Advisor with Red River Financial Group.

Bach and Meyers both say people should review their retirement plans every 6 months or earlier.