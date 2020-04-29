Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Low oil prices expected to cause lower costs for construction crews

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As oil prices continue to hover near historic lows, it’s not only having an impact on gas prices but construction costs as well.

Oil prices help dictate the price that contractors pay for the asphalt they buy to repave our roads, and with those prices so low, it’s resulting in a 10 to 20 percent reduction in asphalt costs.

However, since so many people are at home, gas tax revenue is offsetting those savings.

Also, because of the way contractors purchase asphalt, the savings mostly likely won’t be fully realized until next year — when more miles of road might be able to be paved.

KX News spoke with the Burleigh County Highway Department and they say they’ve started to budget for next year, but it’s extremely difficult right now not knowing how the economy will rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, they want to have several projects in their back pocket, in case the economy rebounds quickly.

“If our gas tax revenues, if we see an uptick in that, people are going out and stuff like that, and we’re seeing some reductions in pavement costs. We’ll be ready for that and we’ll be able to tell the board, ‘Hey, we’ve got this project we can sneak in because we see enough of a savings that we can take advantage of that now,'” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

Also, congratulations to Marcus, who was recently named the National Association of County Engineers Rural County Engineer for 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge