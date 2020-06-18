Lutheran Social Services lends a hand in contact tracing

As a vital component in the fight against COVID-19, the state of North Dakota needed to fill the gap in contact tracing for those whose primary language is not English.

Lutheran Social Services has been helping the state since May 1 by translating these services to at least four different languages.

Officials there told us 14 people have already gone through training for contact tracing.

Seven of those individuals are actively in contact with people who have already tested positive for the coronavirus and are working to contact people they may have come across.

Dan Hannaher with LSS pointed out that a language barrier does not stop the virus.

“This tracing work that is so vitally important to stamping out the virus does not distinguish by language. It will go wherever it can thrive. And so if it’s in one community, we need to stamp it out there. If it’s in another community we need to stamp it out there,” shared Hannaher, the Director of Public Policy for LSS.

Hannaher says their contact tracers have been working late into the evening.