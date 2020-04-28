Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mandan Couple the First in North Dakota to Have Coronavirus Cured by Plasma

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mandan couple that received plasma treatment for the coronavirus has now recovered.

KX was there as the couple headed home.

“I’m just the happiest person ever that I could get out this hospital alive,” shared Betty Degreef, a coronavirus survivor.

Betty, along with her husband, Gery were discharged after spending a total of 32 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

“There were truly times that we didn’t think we were going to leave,” shared Gery.

Their condition was described by the medical staff as “touch and go” as they suffered high fever, chills and were both put on ventilators.

But, as part of a new mayo clinic research medical trial, their symptoms subsided after being administered convalescent plasma.

“Within 24 hours of the plasma therapy both patients had the breath tubes removed and they made a miraculous recovery. We were able to go down on the ventilator, the oxygen and the amount of oxygen that they needed,” shared Kristen Renner, a registered nurse and the ICU Clinical Supervisor at Chi. St. Alexius.

The Degreefs are two of three patients who were the first in the state to be given plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The plasma is a liquid form of blood that comes from people who have been infected by the virus and recovered.

The plasma they were given came all the way from New York.

“The plasma contains antibodies or proteins that recognize a pathogen, such as a virus or a bacteria,” shared the Chief Medical Officer, Lisa Laurent.

The couple received a standing ovation by the very medical team who supported them during their roller coaster hospital stay.

CHI St. Alexius says they plan on continuing to treat COVID-19 patients with the convalescent plasma.

Even though the Degreefs overcame their sickness thanks to the help of plasma, their doctor says it is not a for sure cure for the Coronavirus.

They will continue to study the affects of it on patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Legislative Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Studies"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

DVCC Resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVCC Resources"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"

Ding Dong Ditch Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ding Dong Ditch Game"

Velva Teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Teachers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Bismarck Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Stabbing"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27"

TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge