Mandan Couple the First in North Dakota to Have Coronavirus Cured by Plasma

A Mandan couple that received plasma treatment for the coronavirus has now recovered.

KX was there as the couple headed home.

“I’m just the happiest person ever that I could get out this hospital alive,” shared Betty Degreef, a coronavirus survivor.

Betty, along with her husband, Gery were discharged after spending a total of 32 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

“There were truly times that we didn’t think we were going to leave,” shared Gery.

Their condition was described by the medical staff as “touch and go” as they suffered high fever, chills and were both put on ventilators.

But, as part of a new mayo clinic research medical trial, their symptoms subsided after being administered convalescent plasma.

“Within 24 hours of the plasma therapy both patients had the breath tubes removed and they made a miraculous recovery. We were able to go down on the ventilator, the oxygen and the amount of oxygen that they needed,” shared Kristen Renner, a registered nurse and the ICU Clinical Supervisor at Chi. St. Alexius.

The Degreefs are two of three patients who were the first in the state to be given plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The plasma is a liquid form of blood that comes from people who have been infected by the virus and recovered.

The plasma they were given came all the way from New York.

“The plasma contains antibodies or proteins that recognize a pathogen, such as a virus or a bacteria,” shared the Chief Medical Officer, Lisa Laurent.

The couple received a standing ovation by the very medical team who supported them during their roller coaster hospital stay.

CHI St. Alexius says they plan on continuing to treat COVID-19 patients with the convalescent plasma.

Even though the Degreefs overcame their sickness thanks to the help of plasma, their doctor says it is not a for sure cure for the Coronavirus.

They will continue to study the affects of it on patients.