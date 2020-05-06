Breaking News
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mandan nursing home reports 9 COVID-19 cases

A Mandan nursing home reports nine new cases of the coronavirus after a resident tested positive in mid-March.

Sunset Drive Prospera Community tells The Bismarck Tribune the nine additional cases include five residents and four staff members. Results from about 20 more tests are pending.

In a statement, the nursing home says it is “working closely with the North Dakota Department of Health to help ensure our response plan meets the needs of the rapidly changing situation.”

Sunset Drive Prospera Community says it continues to employ “proactive measures,” including visitor restrictions, health monitoring, screenings and masking.

