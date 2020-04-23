Coronavirus
Mass COVID-19 testing operation held at Alerus Center in Grand Forks

Another mass testing operation is being held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks after dozens of people at the LM Wind Power Plant tested positive for coronavirus

The National Guard is holding another drive-thru testing, similar to last week at LM Wind Power.

128 people tested positive there. The testing started Thursday afternoon and will go for several hours. Anyone connected to LM can get tested if they didn’t get a test last week.  

WDAY News talked to the City of Grand Forks who says their not surprised by the outbreak.

“The reason for picking larger plants like that, it’s a large sampling of people that work together,” said John Bernstrom City of Grand Forks communication specialist.

The test results are expected to take 48 to 72 hours. LM Wind Power is closed until further notice for cleaning.

