Mass testing events with rapid COVID-19 tests set for this weekend in Bismarck, Fargo

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Trump Administration is sending 150 million rapid point-of-care tests to all 50 states for free. (Nexstar)

A mass COVID-19 testing event is set to happen in Bismarck this weekend, but with a unique feature: you’ll have your results within 15 minutes.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it’s hosting mass screening events using rapid tests this weekend in Bismarck and Fargo.

The Bismarck event will happen from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 19th, at the Gateway Mall near the Planet Fitness area. “Visitors can enter through any of the mall entrances,” the Department of Health said in a press release.

The event will continue from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 20th.

Fargo’s screening event is happening at 210 N. Broadway from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 19th.

“The screening, however, is for asymptomatic visitors only. If you are sick, DO NOT attend these events and isolate at home,” the Department of Health said.

The mass testing events will utilize rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes and is less invasive than PCR tests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

SYSK: Bob Curl

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Pandemic Aid Ending

Grab n Go Meal

Virtual Match Up FF

Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries and other items December 24 for a limited time

Donating Winter Gear

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories