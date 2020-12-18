Mass testing events with rapid COVID-19 tests set for this weekend in Bismarck, Fargo

The Trump Administration is sending 150 million rapid point-of-care tests to all 50 states for free. (Nexstar)

A mass COVID-19 testing event is set to happen in Bismarck this weekend, but with a unique feature: you’ll have your results within 15 minutes.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it’s hosting mass screening events using rapid tests this weekend in Bismarck and Fargo.

The Bismarck event will happen from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 19th, at the Gateway Mall near the Planet Fitness area. “Visitors can enter through any of the mall entrances,” the Department of Health said in a press release.

The event will continue from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 20th.

Fargo’s screening event is happening at 210 N. Broadway from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 19th.

“The screening, however, is for asymptomatic visitors only. If you are sick, DO NOT attend these events and isolate at home,” the Department of Health said.

The mass testing events will utilize rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes and is less invasive than PCR tests.