Massage Therapists Get Ready to go Back to Work

As businesses closed by executive order have the option to open up this coming Friday, KX spoke with some massage therapists on how they will conduct business moving forward.

Many businesses will re-open this weekend including personal care services.

This means hair stylists, barbers, manicurists and massage therapists are gearing up to get back to work.

“I have clients that are scheduled. They are sending me texts like, ‘yay,’ with lots and lots of exclamation points,” shared Elicia Faul, the owner of Loose Leaves Acupuncture & Massage in Bismarck.

“Being back and being able to see our clients again and building that bond with them again that we had before is going to be really like mentally rewarding for us as well,” said Courtney Pierce, a massage therapist at the Broadway Centre Spa and Salon in Bismarck.

But the experience will be quite different as massage therapists are now adjusting to what could possibly be the new norm.

“If somebody is not feeling well then they shouldn’t come in and shouldn’t be seen,” shared Faul.

Pierce says they will be following ‘North Dakota Smart Restart’ guidelines, wearing masks and gloves and asking clients to not come in any earlier than their designated appointment time.

Plus, there are more steps they’ll be taking to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just going to have our clients fill out a new questionnaire form and we’ll most likely be taking their temperatures as well when they come in. And we’re doing a half-hour in between clients to make sure we have enough time to sanitize and clean the room thoroughly before the next client comes in,” shared Pierce.

While the two ladies we spoke to are excited to get back to work, not everyone is ready, and that’s OK.

“It’s up to them if they want to reopen their doors or if they want to wait a little longer,” said Heidi Strain, the North Dakota Board of Massage Therapy President.