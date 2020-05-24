McKenzie County Schools prepare for summer programs

The school year has wrapped up for many across the state…but not for long.

Summer school programs are set to begin for some school districts as early as next week. McKenzie County School District is gearing up for continued learning over the next few months.

And, with many restrictions related to COVID-19 being lifted, Superintendent Steve Holen says they are looking forward to a more traditional learning environment.

“We are very much trying to get more aggressive in our summer school programming. We do plan on having as much in-person learning as we can. We’re going to continue to follow the rules set forth by the governor,” says Superintendent Holen.

He says there normally aren’t a lot of students who have to complete summer classes, so they won’t have to make any adjustments or restrictions. Summer classes for the school district begin on June 1st.

