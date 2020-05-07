Measure backers sue over ban on e-signatures amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group attempting to get a wide-ranging measure on the November ballot has filed a lawsuit to waive North Dakota’s ban on electronic signature gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by North Dakota Voters First also asks the state to temporarily waive its requirement for “in-person petition circulators.”

The group argues the coronavirus makes it impossible to comply with the laws. The group’s constitutional amendment includes shifting the responsibility of drawing political districts from the Legislature to the state Ethics Commission.

It also would create a paper record for every vote cast.